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Bhagwant Mann govt provides cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients in Punjab

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has provided cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. The scheme covers heart procedures, congenital heart surgeries, and valve treatments, helping families access timely medical care without financial burden.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Bhagwant Mann govt provides cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients in Punjab
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Bhagwant Mann govt provides cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients in Punjab
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