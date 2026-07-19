/Bhagwant Mann govt provides cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients in Punjab

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has provided cashless cardiac treatment worth Rs 2.71 crore to 135 patients under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. The scheme is helping families access heart treatment without financial burden while encouraging early diagnosis and timely medical care across Punjab.
For weeks, 58-year-old Manjeet Singh of Fazilka district ignored what he thought was simple fatigue. But when chest pain started returning frequently and even short walks became difficult, he decided to seek medical help.
Doctors found that one of his coronary arteries was blocked and required immediate treatment. He was taken to the catheterisation laboratory, where doctors performed an angioplasty and inserted a stent to restore blood flow to his heart.
His case highlights the importance of timely treatment. Official data shows that heart-related conditions are also affecting younger people. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, people aged 17 to 35 account for the largest share of beneficiaries receiving cashless cardiac procedures.
Doctors say heart disease often develops with warning signs. These include chest pain, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, and pain spreading to the arms, jaw, or back. Many people ignore these symptoms until they face a medical emergency.
Medical experts stress that early diagnosis and timely treatment can improve survival and reduce long-term heart damage.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cardiovascular disease has become India's leading cause of illness and death over the last three decades. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, diabetes, hypertension, and rapid urbanisation have increased the burden of heart disease.
For many patients, the biggest challenge is not treatment but its cost. Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, eligible families in Punjab can receive cardiac treatment without worrying about hospital expenses.
The scheme is helping patients get treatment when needed instead of delaying care because of financial difficulties.
According to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, as of July 15, a total of 135 patients have undergone cashless cardiac procedures under the scheme. The treatment support provided so far amounts to Rs 2.71 crore.
The procedures include surgeries for congenital heart defects, valve disorders, and other complex cardiac conditions. The figures highlight the growing demand for specialised cardiac care and the importance of financial support in ensuring access to treatment.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said heart disease remains one of the most serious public health challenges. He said many deaths can be prevented through awareness, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment.
He urged people not to ignore symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, and unexplained fatigue and advised them to seek medical attention without delay.
“No family should be forced to delay lifesaving heart treatment because of financial constraints. Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, we are ensuring that patients receive quality cardiac care at the right time without the burden of treatment costs. Early diagnosis and timely intervention save lives, and our commitment is to make such care accessible to every eligible family in Punjab,” said Minister Dr. Balbir Singh.
Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal, Consultant Cardiologist and Head of the Department of Cardiology, My Hospital, Mohali (Indus Network Hospital), said, “Heart disease remains one of the country’s biggest health challenges. Congenital heart defects and other complex cardiac conditions continue to account for a significant share of procedures. However, timely diagnosis and treatment can save lives.”
Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal added that financial protection encourages patients to seek treatment without delay, improving outcomes and recovery.
“At the same time, prevention remains our strongest defence. A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity, blood pressure and diabetes control, along with routine heart check-ups, can significantly reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal said.
Today, Manjeet Singh has returned home and is spending time with his family. He is grateful that a medical emergency did not become a financial crisis.
His experience reflects the benefits received by many families across Punjab through the scheme.
Manjeet Singh said, “The greatest reassurance is not merely that advanced medical care is available, but that the cost no longer determines whether we receive it in time.”
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