/Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt warns private schools of fine over arbitrary fee hikes

During a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann profusely thanked the Governor for according consent to the Ordinance introduced by the State Government and said that it has come into effect from today. “From today onwards, every private educational institution will have to furnish complete details of the fees collected during the last four years within ten days. Once this period is over, any institution found to have collected excess fees from students will have to refund the amount to the parents,” he said.