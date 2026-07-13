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Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt warns private schools of fine over arbitrary fee hikes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that more than 32 lakh students are currently enrolled in nearly 7,800 private schools across Punjab and the Ordinance has been specifically designed to safeguard their interests. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt warns private schools of fine over arbitrary fee hikes
Image Credit: X/AAP

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