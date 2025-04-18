Punjab Blasts Accused Terrorist And ‘Wanted Gangster’ Happy Passia Arrested In US

The terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, who was allegedly responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, was arrested in the United States.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a Rs. 5 lakh cash reward in January 2025 against the "wanted gangster" Happy Passia in the Chandigarh grenade attack case.

In a release of the investigating agency, it was clarified that Happy Passia is an absconder in an NIA case, registered on October 1, 2024, in connection with the hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

"The case was registered at the NIA Police Station, New Delhi under sections 13 and 16 of UA (P) Act, section(s) 109, 351(2), 333 and 61 of BNS, and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substance Act 1908," the release read.

As per media reports, the absconding Happy Passia is allegedly responsible for 14 terror attacks in Punjab recently.

Happy Pasia Arrested In US

In a post on the social media platform X, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento informed that Happy Passia was arrested by the FBI and ERO.

"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI and #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," the post read.

Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture. pic.twitter.com/vObj2xPa8Q — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) April 18, 2025

NIA's Chargesheet Against Happy Passia

Earlier in March, NIA had chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation in the Chandigarh grenade attack case. The accused in the chargesheet included the US-based Happy Passia, a Pakistan-based Designated Individual Terrorist, Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. In a release, the agency clarified that, according to their investigation, the two terrorists were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack.