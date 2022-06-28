PSEB 12th Term 2 Results 2022: PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 12th results declared on June 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM. Candidates can check their result via official website, pseb.ac.in. It is important to note that the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022. This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. If the website get crashed down below are some alternative ways to check your result.

PSEB 12th Term 2 Results 2022: Websites to check your result

- pseb.ac.in

- punjab.idairesults.com

- results.nic.in

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: If Website is crashed students can check their result via SMS

1) Open the 'SMS' app on your phone

2) Create a new SMS and type PB12 in the body of the message

3) Send this SMS to 5676750

4) The result will be sent as an SMS alert

Punjab Board class 12 result: Check results via digilocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Punjab Board/ PSEB.

Step 6: Choose the PSEB/ Punjab Board 12th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

- Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

- Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

- Now select the submit option.

- Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

- Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: Here is how you can download your digital marksheet

PSEB 12th Result 2022 will be published by the Punjab School Examination Board digitally through the official website - pseb.ac.in. Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 will be available to the students in the form of a digital scorecard that will consist of marks scored by them in each subject along with their personal details such as candidate’s name, exam roll number, date of birth and other details. The PSEB 12th Result 2022 marksheet being issued to the students will consist of following details:

- Exam Roll number

- Candidate’s name

- Candidate’s Father's name

- Candidate’s Category

- Total marks scored in all subjects

- Subjects and subject-wise marks scored by students

- Marks obtained in theory and practical

- Registration number

- Mother's name

- Stream

In case, any errors or discrepancies are found in the details provided on the Punjab 12th Result 2022 marksheet, students are advised to reach out to the Punjab Board and get the same corrected at the earliest.

