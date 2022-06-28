PSEB 12th Term 2 Results 2022: PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 12th results declared on June 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM. PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 were declared in the afternoon in an official press meet. Candidates can check their result via official website, pseb.ac.in. It is important to note that the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022. This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

- Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

- Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

- Now select the submit option.

- Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

- Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: Here is how you can download your digital marksheet

PSEB 12th Result 2022 will be published by the Punjab School Examination Board digitally through the official website - pseb.ac.in. Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 will be available to the students in the form of a digital scorecard that will consist of marks scored by them in each subject along with their personal details such as candidate’s name, exam roll number, date of birth and other details. The PSEB 12th Result 2022 marksheet being issued to the students will consist of following details:

- Exam Roll number

- Candidate’s name

- Candidate’s Father's name

- Candidate’s Category

- Total marks scored in all subjects

- Subjects and subject-wise marks scored by students

- Marks obtained in theory and practical

- Registration number

- Mother's name

- Stream

In case, any errors or discrepancies are found in the details provided on the Punjab 12th Result 2022 marksheet, students are advised to reach out to the Punjab Board and get the same corrected at the earliest.

