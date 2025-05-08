Schools Holiday Announced In Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar: Punjab On High Alert After ‘Operation Sindoor’

Schools Closed In Punjab: In the wake of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in several border districts of Punjab. The move comes just hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched targeted missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The military action was a direct response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians. According to official sources, the precision strikes hit key terror infrastructure, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) operational base in Muridke.

As a precautionary measure, schools across five districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur—were closed on Wednesday. The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued an official directive confirming the closure of all schools in the district for the day. In Pathankot, local authorities have taken an even more cautious approach by ordering schools to remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Officials confirmed that schools have also been closed in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka. The military action, conducted under the codename 'Operation Sindoor', was launched two weeks after the tragic killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.