Punjab: BSF Recovers 6 Pakistani Drones, 2.34 kg Heroin From Amritsar Border

During the night hours of July 17, the BSF troops on duty intercepted successive drone intrusion on Amritsar border, said the force in a press release.

Responding quickly, the technical counter measures deployed on border were activated, which neutralised every narco drone coming from the Pakistan side

Subsequent search conducted by the BSF recovered four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones with three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight-1.744 kg) from the farming fields near village- Pulmoran. The packets of narcotics were found attached to the drones.

In a similar operation near village Roranwala Khurd during night hours, the vigilant BSF troops recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of heroin (596 grams), which got crashed due to technical interference of the counter drone measure.

In the early morning hours today, one more DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was intercepted and shot down with the activation of technical counter measure in the vicinity of village Dhanoe Kalan, the BSF said in the release.

In all, the operations by the BSF during the last few hours resulted in recovery of six DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and 2.340 kg of heroin.

Alert BSF troops and impeccable performance of technical counter measures deployed on border led to such incredible achievements, thus decimating the nefarious designs and striking a severe blow to the Pakistani narco-terror syndicate operating from across the border.