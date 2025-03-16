Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka
This successful operation underscores the meticulous vigilance, true professionalism and unwavering commitment of BSF in curbing trans-border smuggling activities.
In a major setback to the cross-border narco-syndicate, the resolute Border Security Forces (BSF) troops made a huge recovery of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka on Sunday, based on crucial intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, as per a release.
Acting on the tip-off, a precisely planned search operation was launched by the BSF on Sunday, which resulted in significant successive recoveries of a total of 10 packets of suspected heroin weighing 5.73 kilograms from a farming field adjacent to the village Dhani Natha Singh Wala of District Fazilka.
All the packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and improvised copper wire loops & illumination strips were found attached to these packets.
The steadfast efforts once again highlight the BSF's relentless pursuit of national security and its commitment to securing the International Border.
