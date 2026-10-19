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  • /'Punjab Burns, CM in France': Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions CM Mann’s visit

'Punjab Burns, CM in France': Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions CM Mann’s visit

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday allowed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to travel to France amidst the Centre's denial of political clearance, citing the security threat to him.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
'Punjab Burns, CM in France': Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions CM Mann’s visit

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Punjab Burns, CM in France': Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions CM Mann’s visit
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