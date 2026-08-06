/Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 to be amended for creation of Panchayat development secretary cadres

The Cabinet also gave approval to place the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel Transition to Contractual Engagement Bill, 2026 for the transition of eligible outsourced personnel into direct contractual engagement after a qualifying period of five years of continuous service, or three years in the case of personnel deployed in the enumerated Hazardous Categories under Section 2(1). The remuneration of contractual appointees shall be determined by the Department of Finance and shall not be lower than the minimum rate of wages fixed under the Code on Wages, 2019, or any other law relating to minimum wages for the time being in force. The Bill repeals the Punjab Ad Hoc, Contractual, Daily Wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees’ Welfare Act, 2016 (Punjab Act No. 55 of 2016) from the date of its enactment.