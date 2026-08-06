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Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 to be amended for creation of Panchayat development secretary cadres

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, approved key legislative amendments including the Private School Fee Regulation Bill, job transition for outsourced staff after 5 years, three new Digital Open Universities, and trade-friendly GST reforms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 to be amended for creation of Panchayat development secretary cadres
Image Credit: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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