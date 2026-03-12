Punjab can help end India’s dependence on imported pulses if supported with diversification grants: Kang

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday strongly raised the issue of agriculture and irrigation in Punjab while speaking on the supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha, urging the central government to provide a special package and additional grants to support crop diversification in the state.

Kang highlighted Punjab’s historic contribution to the country’s food security and said that during the time when India faced food scarcity, Jawaharlal Nehru and renowned agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan led the Green Revolution in India, with Punjab playing the most significant role in ensuring food availability for the entire nation.

He said that while the Green Revolution helped India achieve food security and today the country has surplus food grains, the burden of this transformation has been borne heavily by Punjab.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Punjab contributed immensely to the nation’s food security, but the environmental and health consequences of this model are now clearly visible. The groundwater level in Punjab has gone dangerously low and the state is facing serious health concerns, including rising cases of cancer and other diseases,” Kang said.

Kang pointed out that despite being an agricultural powerhouse, Punjab today is largely cultivating crops that are not traditionally suited to its soil and water conditions, particularly paddy. At the same time, the country continues to import several essential commodities such as lentils, fruits and vegetables.

“There are immense possibilities in Punjab for crop diversification. We can produce lentils, fruits, dairy products, cotton, maize, sugarcane and potatoes in sufficient quantities so that the country does not have to depend on imports,” he said.

The AAP MP urged the central government to provide a special financial package and additional grants specifically aimed at supporting crop diversification and related research in Punjab. He emphasized that such support would not only benefit Punjab but also strengthen India’s agricultural self-reliance.

Kang also highlighted the efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Bhagwant Mann, which has been actively working toward improving irrigation infrastructure in the state.

He informed the House that before the AAP government came to power in Punjab, only about 21 percent of agricultural fields received canal or river water. “Today, that number has increased to around 78 percent, which shows the commitment of the Mann government to strengthening irrigation and reducing dependency on groundwater,” Kang said.

He further stressed that although Punjab already has better irrigation facilities than many other states, there is still significant scope for improvement, particularly in the channelisation and efficient distribution of water.

Kang concluded by urging the central government to prioritize Punjab in agricultural projects, irrigation development and research related to crop diversification. “If Punjab is supported in this transition, it will not only help revive the state’s agriculture but will also enable the country to reduce its dependence on imports of pulses and other agricultural commodities,” he added.