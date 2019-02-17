हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets family of martyred CRPF constable, announces pension for parents

Talking to ANI after the meeting, Singh said that local school & link road connecting the village to Anandpur Sahib would be named after the martyred CRPF constable.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets family of martyred CRPF constable, announces pension for parents
Image Courtesy: ANI

AMRITSAR: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday met the parents of deceased CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh at their village in Anandpur Sahib in Ropar.

Talking to ANI after the meeting, Singh said that local school & link road connecting the village to Anandpur Sahib would be named after the martyred CRPF constable.

He also added that apart from ex-gratia worth Rs 12 lakh, the government will give special monthly pension of Rs 10,000 per month to martyred CRPF's parents for life, as the deceased soldier had no children whom the government could offer job.

Singh was among the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist on Thursday afternoon in Awantipora's Lethpora area. The suicide bomber, who belonged to Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed his car into one of the buses of CRPF 's 78-bus convoy which was going from Jammu to Srinagar.

For its part, CRPF has pledged to avenge the death of its personnel. "We will not forget, we will not forgive. We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," CRPF had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned of strict action and retaliation against those involved in the dastardly attack. He strictly warned Pakistan cautioning them that their plans to weaken India with terror attacks will never materialise. The prime minister warned that those behind the terror strike will be severly punished and will have to pay a "very heavy price". 

PM Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling".

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
Amarinder SinghAmarinder Pulwama attackAmarinder CRPF constable familyAmarinder CRPF Pulwama family
Next
Story

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy agrees to hold open discussion with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Must Watch

PT15M

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 17 February, 2019