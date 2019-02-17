Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets family of martyred CRPF constable, announces pension for parents

AMRITSAR: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday met the parents of deceased CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh at their village in Anandpur Sahib in Ropar.

Talking to ANI after the meeting, Singh said that local school & link road connecting the village to Anandpur Sahib would be named after the martyred CRPF constable.

He also added that apart from ex-gratia worth Rs 12 lakh, the government will give special monthly pension of Rs 10,000 per month to martyred CRPF's parents for life, as the deceased soldier had no children whom the government could offer job.

Singh was among the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist on Thursday afternoon in Awantipora's Lethpora area. The suicide bomber, who belonged to Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed his car into one of the buses of CRPF 's 78-bus convoy which was going from Jammu to Srinagar.

For its part, CRPF has pledged to avenge the death of its personnel. "We will not forget, we will not forgive. We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," CRPF had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned of strict action and retaliation against those involved in the dastardly attack. He strictly warned Pakistan cautioning them that their plans to weaken India with terror attacks will never materialise. The prime minister warned that those behind the terror strike will be severly punished and will have to pay a "very heavy price".

PM Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling".

(with ANI inputs)