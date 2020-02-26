Punjab CM Amarinder Singh trashes AAP's Delhi model of development

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (February 26) slammed AAP’s so-called Delhi model of development, asserting that the Congress-led government in the state had performed much better on all counts, including the education and power subsidies provided by the Delhi chief minister.

In his speech during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Budget Session, the Punjab chief minister said that though his government has limited resources, they managed to provide total power subsidy of over Rs. 12,000 crore in the current fiscal, with around Rs 9000 cr to agriculture, 1500 cr to industry and 1900 cr to domestic consumers.

"The rates of power tariff for commercial establishments i.e. trade and business, have also been kept at an affordable Rs.7.75 per unit as compared to Rs. 10.90 per unit in Delhi, for which AAP has claim a lot of credit, said the Chief Minister. The variable rates of electricity tariff for industry has been fixed at Rs.5 per unit, as promised by his government in its poll manifesto," added CM Singh.

CM Singh mentioned that his government was committed to providing affordable Bijli, Pani and Safai Suraksha for trade, business and industry and power subsidy of Rs 2855 crore has been given to the industries in Punjab in the last three years.

The Punjab chief minister remarked that his government was focused on transformation of education sector in the state and rejected the “misleading statistics” cited by some MLAs, while comparing Punjab with Delhi. CM Singh said in his speech that pass percentage of Government schools in Punjab in 2019 was both relatively and absolutely higher than private schools in Punjab. He also said that the state government schools in Punjab had performed better than in Delhi.