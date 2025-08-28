Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Closure Of Schools Till August 30 Due To Heavy Rainfall

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has announced that all the schools in the state will remain closed today, i.e. 28th August, 2025 and they will remain closed till 20th August, 2025 due to heavy rainfall.

Continuous rain in the state over the past two days have flooded several villages in multiple districts and according to the meteorological department;s forecast the rain will remain the same for the coming few days.

"Heavy rain is being witnessed for the past few days, and the meteorological department has forecast heavy rain for a few more days. In view of this, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from Aug 27-30”, posted CM Bhagwant Mann said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the media reports, the rivers in the state including Satluj, Beas, and Ravi have seen heavy rise in their water levels and it further worsened by the release of extra water from the Ranjit Sagar and Bhakra dams. Additional, several districts in Punjab are reeling under flood-like conditions, with extensive waterlogging and large stretches of farmland submerged. The worst-hit areas include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, and Ludhiana. Relief and rescue operations are actively underway in these regions.

According to the reports of the IANS, hundreds of villages in Punjab were inundated on Wednesday after the swollen Satluj, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflowed, following the opening of floodgates at the Bhakra and Pong dams. The flooding has severely disrupted daily life and caused widespread damage to crops. The decision of closure of schools has been taken to ensure the safety of the students.

