Punjab govt approves free travel for NEET re-exam candidates

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved several major decisions aimed at helping students, creating jobs and boosting development. The Cabinet announced free bus travel for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) re-exam candidates, approved the recruitment of 1,169 government employees, cleared new renewable energy projects and introduced reforms to support investment and industrial growth in Punjab.

Cabinet approves key decisions

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. They include free bus travel for NEET candidates and one attendant, recruitment of 1,013 lecturers and 156 Junior Engineers (JEs), setting up wet waste-based compressed biogas (CBG) projects in Patiala and Jalandhar, and amendments to the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026 to encourage investment and industrial growth in Punjab.

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The Chief Minister’s Office said, “The Cabinet has approved several important decisions related to student welfare, education, employment generation, infrastructure development, renewable energy, administrative reforms and industrial growth. These decisions reflect the Punjab Government’s commitment to public welfare and economic progress.”

Free travel for NEET re-exam candidates

The Cabinet approved free bus travel for NEET candidates and one attendant travelling to examination centres in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The NEET examination scheduled for May 3 was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21.

Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC buses will provide free travel to and from examination centres in Punjab and Chandigarh on June 20, 21 and 22.

Students will only need to show their admit cards to use the facility. No fare will be charged. The Transport Department will bear the cost of the scheme, which will be reimbursed by the Finance Department.

Recruitment of lecturers

The Cabinet also approved the filling of 1,013 vacant Lecturer Cadre (Group B) posts through the Education Recruitment Directorate.

The vacancies include backlog posts as well as newly created positions.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for candidates applying for Lecturer Cadre posts in the School Education Department.

Recruitment of Junior Engineers

The Cabinet approved the recruitment of 156 Junior Engineers in the Public Works Department.

The vacancies include:

127 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts

29 Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts

All posts will be filled through direct recruitment by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

Patiala and Jalandhar to get wet waste-based CBG projects

To promote sustainable waste management and renewable energy, the Cabinet approved Wet Waste-Based Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day each in Patiala and Jalandhar.

The projects will be awarded to HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited (HPRGE) on a nomination basis.

Punjab generates nearly 4,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day across 166 Urban Local Bodies.

Punjab Civil Services rules amended

The Cabinet approved an amendment to Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994.

The amendment addresses cases where candidates have the same merit and the same date of birth.

In such situations, seniority will now be decided based on merit, including the final grade or percentage marks obtained in the minimum educational qualification required for the post.

Industrial policy amended to boost investment

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Industrial & Business Development Policy, 2026 and various sectoral policies under the Punjab Udyog Kranti initiative.

Under the amendments, fiscal incentives will now be available to existing industrial units and not just existing MSMEs.

The changes also strengthen provisions related to industrial clusters, research and development facilities, and environmentally friendly technologies.

A one-time incentive of Rs 10 lakh for the first 50 eligible units will now also be available to industries that achieve at least Gold Level ZED Certification.

The amendments also clarify that overall incentive caps mentioned in sectoral policies will be treated as indicative and non-statutory.