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  • /Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Akal Takht ‘supreme’, vows no dilution in law against sacrilege

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Akal Takht ‘supreme’, vows no dilution in law against sacrilege

Mann reiterated that the government was committed to framing a strong law prescribing the strictest possible punishment for anyone who commits sacrilege.

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Akal Takht ‘supreme’, vows no dilution in law against sacrilege
Image Credit: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (IANS)

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