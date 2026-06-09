Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann distributes Rs 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that the state is steadily charting a new growth story driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and youth-led enterprise. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday distributed Seed Grants worth Rs 1.07 crore to 31 startups and their founders, asserting that Punjab’s next generation of successful entrepreneurs should not only come from Punjab but also build their companies in Punjab, creating jobs and wealth within the state.

The Chief Minister described startups as a key pillar of Punjab’s future economic growth. He said the Punjab Government is committed to ensuring that no promising idea is abandoned due to lack of financial support.

The Chief Minister noted that under the Punjab Startup & Industrial Policy 2026, Seed Grant assistance has been enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with seven startups receiving grants of Rs 5 lakh each and 24 startups receiving Rs 3 lakh each. He expressed confidence that these ventures would create thousands of employment opportunities and help reduce the need for youth to move abroad in search of jobs.

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Chief Minister Mann emphasised that innovation has become a defining feature of governance in Punjab. He said initiatives such as free electricity, daytime power supply to farmers and several other reforms have demonstrated how new ideas can deliver direct benefits to people. He said that with sustained support for entrepreneurship, innovation and enterprise, Punjab is firmly on the path to becoming the startup hub of India.

Addressing the gathering during the Startup Punjab Seed Distribution function, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Today is a historic day for Punjab’s industry, especially for our young entrepreneurs who are beginning their business journey with innovative ideas and a spirit of innovation. Seed Grants worth Rs 1.07 crore are being distributed to 31 startups. Seven startups are receiving grants of Rs 5 lakh each, while 24 startups are receiving grants of Rs 3 lakh each. These young entrepreneurs are turning their dreams into reality through innovative ideas and they truly deserve this support.”

Drawing a parallel between entrepreneurship and politics, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself was born from an idea at a time when dynastic politics dominated the country and the common man had been sidelined. In many ways, AAP was also a startup that cleaned the political system with its symbol of the broom. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the people of Punjab rejected seven former Chief Ministers and their families and gave an opportunity to an honest government. That decision has transformed Punjab and made it a frontrunner state in the country.”

Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of Punjabis, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Many successful companies in India and across the world have been founded or co-founded by Punjabis. Companies such as Zomato, Ola and Flipkart are examples of how Punjabis have proven their capability globally. Punjab has always been a land of enterprise. Wherever Punjabis go, they create value, build businesses, generate employment and earn respect. Our goal is that the next generation of successful founders should not only come from Punjab but should also build their companies in Punjab.”

Underscoring the importance of innovation ecosystems, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The purpose of Seed Money is to reduce the early burden on startups and give them confidence to build, test and scale their ideas. Universities and colleges must become centres of innovation where ideas move beyond classrooms and become products, services, companies and solutions.”

Recalling his visits abroad, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “At Pangyo Techno Valley in South Korea, we saw how a planned innovation ecosystem can transform an entire region. The model demonstrated that when the ecosystem is designed properly, ideas can become global companies. Similarly, during my visit to the World Horti Center in the Netherlands, I witnessed how innovation can transform agriculture and horticulture through testing, demonstration and commercialisation of new technologies.”

Emphasising Punjab’s agricultural strengths, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab’s future growth must come from high-value agriculture, agri-tech, food processing, protected cultivation, cold chains and agri-logistics. Our farmers have always been progressive and the Punjab Government is focused on giving them access to modern technology, better markets and new business models.”

The Chief Minister said startups would play a major role in Punjab’s transformation by generating employment and inspiring confidence among young people. “We want every entrepreneur to become a brand ambassador of Punjab. Wherever you go, carry the name of Punjab with pride and tell the world that Punjab is ready for innovation, Punjab is ready for startups and Punjab is ready for the future,” he said.

Assuring complete support from the Punjab Government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “We will handhold you, listen to you, support you and resolve every difficulty you face. Just as a small seed requires water, nourishment and care to grow into a healthy plant, an entrepreneur needs initial financial support to transform an idea into a successful business. Many brilliant ideas fail because entrepreneurs lack resources in the early stages, but the Punjab Government will not allow the dreams of young entrepreneurs to be crushed due to lack of funds.”

Striking an emotional chord with the young entrepreneurs, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Never think small. Dream big. Set your sights on building global companies that can compete on the world stage. When you succeed, you will not succeed alone. You will bring pride to your parents, your community and Punjab.”

Expressing confidence in Punjab’s startup ecosystem, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I would be delighted to see more startups emerging in sectors such as agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, governance, textiles and manufacturing. These 31 startups will create new employment opportunities and open doors for thousands of young people across Punjab.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment to innovation-led growth, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Innovation, determination and entrepreneurship are the driving forces of economic growth. Together we will build a prosperous, innovative and globally competitive Punjab. This support is not merely financial assistance; it reflects the trust of the Punjab Government in your ideas, your courage and your future. Every big company in the world started with a small idea. What transformed those ideas into global enterprises was belief, hard work, the right support and the courage to take risks.”

Taking a swipe at previous governments, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Such programmes were never on the agenda of previous regimes that ruined Punjab and plundered its resources. The Punjab Government is making every effort to ensure that the youth benefit from such initiatives and help make Punjab a leading state in the country. Punjab is already setting benchmarks in sectors such as Health, Education and Startups. Initiatives like the Sadak Surakhiya Force, providing power to farmers during daytime, 300 units of free electricity and underground laying of high-tension power cables are all examples of innovative ideas that are strengthening Punjab’s economy.”