Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Inaugurates Punjab’s First Startup Conclave; Calls Innovation And Hard Work Backbone Of Startup Success

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the state’s first Startup Punjab Conclave at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Kapurthala, placing innovation, hard work, and entrepreneurship at the heart of the government’s economic vision. Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Punjab, the Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 emerged as a flagship state-level platform celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and the state’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

With over 100 startups participating, seed grants being disbursed, and industry leaders, investors, incubators, academic experts, and policymakers converging under one roof, the Bhagwant Mann government sent an unambiguous message of full institutional backing to new business ideas, urging Punjab’s youth to become job creators and unveiling “Update and Create” as the new mantra for youth-led growth, asserting that Punjab’s future lies in entrepreneurship, not job hunting.

Interacting with entrepreneurs at the startup conclave, the Chief Minister said that the government’s clear objective is to transform Punjab’s youth from job seekers into job givers and enable them to carve a distinct identity for themselves. “We want the youth of the state to be job givers instead of job seekers, so that they can carve a niche for themselves,” he said, adding that Punjabis are natural engineers and born entrepreneurs, which is why they succeed in every endeavour they undertake.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government is fully committed to giving wings to the dreams of Punjabis and assured that no stone would be left unturned in this direction. Coining the slogan of “update and create,” he said, “There is no dearth of funds and the government will help every single idea mooted by business leaders.”

Sharing his observations from his recent visit to Japan, the Chief Minister said that countries progress because of a clear vision for the future. “In Japan, every mode of transportation is accessible from a single window. Japan has the vision to see the future,” he said, citing companies like Rising Star and Rising Sun as examples of a positive mindset that has contributed to an average lifespan of over 100 years. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann urged Punjab’s youth to adopt a similar forward-thinking approach, describing it as the key to success.

Referring again to Japan, the Chief Minister said that Japanese citizens work overtime to achieve their dreams, which also contributes to longevity of life. “Punjabis must learn these traits to excel globally and further prove their mettle. The Punjab government is making sustained and concerted efforts for the future of coming generations, calling it a moral duty of his government,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the conclave, the Chief Minister said it would serve as a vital platform to showcase Punjab’s innovative and fast-growing startup ecosystem to the world. “The event has brought entrepreneurs, investors, academic experts, and policymakers under one roof to foster collaboration. Our goal is to highlight the achievements of Punjab’s youth and inspire others,” he said, adding that it was a matter of pride and satisfaction that more than 100 startups from across the state are participating in the conclave.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that more than 15 incubators and over five support organisations based in Punjab are showcasing their initiatives at the event. He said the Punjab government is providing special incentive cheques to eight startups, with seven startups receiving ₹3 lakh each as seed grant and one startup receiving ₹1.20 lakh as lease rental assistance. “Startups are not just businesses, they are the biggest engines for creating new jobs and boosting the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Taking a swipe at previous regimes, the Chief Minister said that earlier people were scared of success as leaders used to demand a share in their ventures. “Those leaders looted the masses and their hands were soaked with the blood of Punjab and Punjabis. Now, the government of common people is in place, which is giving every individual a fair chance to succeed in life,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

Reiterating the Punjab government’s long-term vision, the Chief Minister said it is the dream of his government that Punjab’s youth become job creators instead of job seekers. “Startups addressing ground-level challenges in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and administration are being actively encouraged,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Industrial and Business Development Policy 2022 has been implemented to provide a transparent and robust framework for entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said that Startup Punjab is working tirelessly to nurture a culture of innovation in the state, with special priority being given to women-led startups and first-generation entrepreneurs. “Punjab’s strong industrial base and excellent infrastructure are highly conducive to startup growth and asserted that the foundation of the state’s progress will now move forward on the path of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added, exhorting investors and industry leaders to trust the talent of Punjab’s youth and partner in strengthening the state’s economy.

Inviting youngsters to unite and explore bold ideas under the state government’s Business Blasters Campaign, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab’s students are full of unique concepts but often lack recognition and encouragement. We live in a world full of examples,” he said, emphasising that in today’s era, success depends not just on presentation but on relentless hard work. Quoting former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, the Chief Minister said, “Dreams are not those that come after sleep, true dreams demand action.”

Encouraging the youth to shun fleeting fame, the Chief Minister asked them to become “beacon lights for society.” Recalling an anecdote about a toothpaste company seeking ideas to boost sales, he said that while most suggestions were conventional, one simple and workable idea transformed the company’s fortunes. Bhagwant Singh Mann said with pride that the CEO of Mastercard is Punjabi, as are the founders of Swiggy and Zomato, adding that the state government is acting as a runway for dreams to take flight.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, and several other dignitaries were present.

Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 highlights state’s push for innovation-led growth

The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Punjab, successfully organised the Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 at Lovely Professional University in Kapurthala, declaring it as a flagship state-level platform to celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship, and Punjab’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem. The conclave brought together startups, incubators, investors, industry leaders, academic experts, and policymakers, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and establishing Punjab as a preferred destination for innovation-driven enterprises.

The conclave witnessed participation from over 75 to 80 startups, incubators, industry associations, and ecosystem partners, who showcased their products, services, and innovations, reflecting the growing depth of Punjab’s startup landscape. The event featured an overview of the Startup Punjab ecosystem and government initiatives, cheque disbursal to seed-funded startups, and the unveiling of startup-related collateral linked to the Invest Punjab Summit.

The conclave also hosted thematic panel discussions on strengthening incubator support systems, founder-driven insights on building scalable startups, and emerging technology domains such as artificial intelligence, deep tech, and cybersecurity. The event concluded with recognition of incubators, enablers, and nodal agencies, underlining Punjab’s broader vision of inclusive and sustainable economic growth powered by innovation and entrepreneurship.