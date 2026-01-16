Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Pitches For Stronger Trade Ties With British Columbia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday underscored the need to strengthen trade relations with Canada, particularly British Columbia, to expand cooperation that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and people on both sides.

During a meeting with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Canada has always been a strong partner for India and Punjab, and we deeply value this relationship. We appreciate the strong trade and investment ties between Canada and Punjab and look forward to strengthening this foundation further.” He added,

“Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance.”

Highlighting Punjab’s economic strengths, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is a leader in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services, and renewable energy. With robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offers an ideal destination for Canadian investors.”

He further noted, “Punjab ranks among the leading states in the country in Ease of Doing Business, and through Invest Punjab, we provide a single-window clearance system along with comprehensive investor support.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that British Columbia’s expertise aligns closely with Punjab’s development priorities. “British Columbia’s strengths in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab’s agricultural modernization goals. We foresee significant opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems, and value-added food processing,” he said.

On education, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Education and skill development is another promising area where partnerships with Canadian universities in research and vocational training can have a transformative impact.”

Emphasising sector-wise opportunities, the Chief Minister said, “In healthcare and life sciences, there are immense opportunities for Canadian firms in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and telemedicine.” He added, “Renewable energy is a shared priority, and Punjab welcomes joint ventures in solar parks and bio-energy projects.”

Referring to technology, he said, “In IT and digital transformation, Punjab has strong potential for collaboration in cyber security, artificial intelligence, and agri-tech projects.”

On manufacturing and trade, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Manufacturing and engineering is another high-potential area. Canada’s expertise in agricultural machinery and precision engineering can integrate well with Punjab’s industrial clusters.”

He added, “Punjab’s agricultural exports such as wheat, rice, kinnow, litchi, and processed food products are in high demand in the Canadian market, strongly supported by the large Indian diaspora living there.” He also proposed collaboration in textiles, saying, “Canadian companies can join hands with Punjab to develop high-quality textiles and apparel that complement their fashion and retail sectors.”

Stressing the role of the diaspora, the Chief Minister said, “The Punjabi diaspora in Canada serves as a strong bridge for commercial and cultural exchange. The Punjab Government aims to deepen these ties further through cultural and educational programs.”

Inviting Canada to participate as a Partner Country at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, he said, “PPIS 2026 will include special business delegations, sectoral sessions, and high-level roundtable conferences, further strengthening trade and cultural exchange.”

The Chief Minister also invited leading Canadian universities to explore establishing campuses in Mohali. “As an education and skill development hub for Punjab and neighbouring states, Mohali offers significant advantages for Canadian institutions,” he said. He added, “Our objective is to attract Canadian technology and service companies to establish IT and ITeS operations and Global Capability Centers in Mohali.”

Assuring full support, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “We will provide tailor-made investment facilitation to Canadian investors. I extend a warm invitation to Canadian delegations to participate in the Punjab Investor Summit to be held from March 13 to 15, 2026 at Plaksha University, Mohali.” Expressing optimism, he said, “This partnership will herald a new era of bilateral cooperation and give impetus to the overall development of both Punjab and British Columbia.”

Meanwhile, the Premier of British Columbia thanked the Chief Minister for the warm hospitality. He said, “The hospitality extended by Punjab has made my visit truly memorable.” Emphasising people-to-people ties, he added, “Punjab always resides in the hearts of Punjabis living in British Columbia, and this relationship between our people should be further strengthened.”

Expressing enthusiasm for closer engagement, the Premier said, “We are keen to strengthen business ties with Punjab and will work to explore opportunities for mutual exchange in areas such as skill development, energy, and other sectors.”

