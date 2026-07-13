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  • /Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann regularises services of 516 Forest Department daily wage workers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann regularises services of 516 Forest Department daily wage workers

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann handed over appointment letters to the employees and also announced the restoration of long-pending promotions of 237 Forest Department officers and employees. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann regularises services of 516 Forest Department daily wage workers

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