/Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann regularises services of 516 Forest Department daily wage workers

Taking a dig at previous governments, the Chief Minister said, “The people of Punjab have consigned to oblivion those rulers who took them for granted. Today, I feel relieved because our government has taken this historic decision. This is a historic day for the Daily Wage Workers of the Forest Department, who have served the department for several years and are now formally becoming part of the government family as regular employees. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them because a government job provides security not only to an employee but also to the entire family.”