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  • /Punjab CM directs DGP to visit LPU as violent protests force 10-day closure

Punjab CM directs DGP to visit LPU as violent protests force 10-day closure

The direction came two days after protests at the university turned violent, with students allegedly damaging property and setting parts of the campus on fire. The protesters also blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway, disrupting traffic for more than 15 hours before police restored movement on National Highway 44.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Punjab CM directs DGP to visit LPU as violent protests force 10-day closure
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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