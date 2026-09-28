/Punjab CM directs DGP to visit LPU as violent protests force 10-day closure

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to visit Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara and personally assess the situation following violent student protests over unverified claims involving a female student. Mann asked the DGP to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated, officials said.
The direction came two days after protests at the university turned violent, with students allegedly damaging property and setting parts of the campus on fire. The protesters also blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway, disrupting traffic for more than 15 hours before police restored movement on National Highway-44.
Following the unrest, the university announced a 10-day closure and postponed examinations.
The protests were triggered by social media claims that a female student had allegedly been raped and later died by suicide. LPU has rejected the allegations as false and fabricated, while police have launched an investigation and registered an FIR based on a statement given by protesting students.
Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a Special Investigating Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the matter. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the hostel. No person has been named in the FIR so far.
In an advisory to students, the university said: “Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety.”
It added: “Students are requested to remain calm, follow official instructions, and stay connected for all further updates.”
Meanwhile, police have widened their probe into the unrest at LPU and Chitkara University, where protests broke out a day earlier.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Parveen Kumar Sinha said investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to the incidents and whether there was any connection between them.
The Punjab government has directed the police to maintain law and order while ensuring that the allegations surrounding the LPU incident are examined on the basis of evidence.
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