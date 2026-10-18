/Punjab CM launches two new SOHNA products at SIAL Paris 2026, targets global markets

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has launched two new products under the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED)’s SOHNA brand at SIAL Paris 2026, as the state seeks to expand its agricultural exports and strengthen the global presence of its processed food products.
The newly launched products, ‘Chickpeas in Brine’ (Chitte Chhole) and ‘Red Kidney Beans in Brine’ (Rajmah), were unveiled at the international food and beverage exhibition in Paris. The initiative aims to take Punjab’s traditional food products to international consumers while creating new market opportunities for farmers, cooperatives and food processors.
Leading a high-level delegation to Paris, Mann visited the India Pavilion and inaugurated MARKFED’s exhibition stall, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural heritage, food processing capabilities and potential as a supplier of quality, value-added food products.
Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister said the launch was a matter of pride for Punjab’s farmers and cooperative institutions. He said the government aimed to take the state’s high-quality products to international markets, increase farmers’ incomes and establish Punjabi brands worldwide.
“Now, people sitting all over the world will be able to enjoy the taste of Punjab’s canned ‘Chickpeas in Brine’ (Chitte Chhole) and ‘Red Kidney Beans in Brine’ (Rajmah),” Mann said.
The launch expands MARKFED’s ready-to-use canned food portfolio, catering to international demand for convenient food products. The two products complement its existing range of ready-to-eat Punjabi dishes and processed food items sold under the SOHNA brand.
Addressing the gathering at the exhibition stall, Mann said Punjab had traditionally been known as India’s food basket and that the state now aimed to establish itself as a global hub for quality food products, value-added agriculture and modern manufacturing.
He said the government was focusing on food processing, improved packaging, branding and stronger international market connections to create greater opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and exporters.
Mann added that Punjab’s participation in SIAL Paris reflected its commitment to taking the state’s agricultural produce and traditional cuisine to consumers across the world.
During the visit, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of MARKFED, Milkfed, which markets its products under the Verka brand, and Punjab Agro in strengthening the state’s agricultural economy.
Products from the three organisations are being showcased under the Punjab Mart umbrella at SIAL Paris 2026, bringing together two of Punjab’s leading cooperative federations and a state government undertaking on an international platform.
The collective showcase aims to improve market access for agricultural produce, promote crop diversification, encourage food processing and generate greater value for farmers.
MARKFED’s existing SOHNA portfolio includes ready-to-eat Punjabi dishes such as Sarson Ka Saag, Dal Makhani, Rajmah, Kadhi Pakora and Amritsari Chana. Its other products include mustard oil, traditional pickles, murabbas, Amla Juice, Aloe Vera Juice, Amla Candy and Shakkar.
According to the organisation’s presentation material, its ready-to-eat dishes are preservative-free and designed to be heated and consumed, offering international consumers convenient access to traditional Punjabi cuisine.
With a turnover of more than ₹21,248 crore, equivalent to approximately $2.26 billion, MARKFED serves the interests of around two million farmers in Punjab.
The organisation exports its products to more than 20 countries, including markets in the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Its participation in SIAL Paris is aimed at expanding this network by connecting with international buyers, distributors and potential commercial partners.
The exhibition is also providing MARKFED with an opportunity to explore contract manufacturing and private-label production for overseas companies looking to source food products from India.
MARKFED has an installed annual processing capacity of 2,700 metric tonnes for canned Sarson Ka Saag and other ready-to-eat products, along with 3,000 metric tonnes for honey. The organisation plans to use its available surplus capacity for private-label manufacturing for international buyers, creating another potential avenue for export growth.
The newly launched canned chickpeas and kidney beans are expected to complement this strategy by expanding the range of convenient food products available to overseas buyers.
Alongside the product launches, the Punjab delegation held business interactions with leading French and international food and beverage companies in coordination with the Embassy of India in France.
The discussions focused on identifying new markets for agricultural and processed food products from Punjab, understanding international sourcing requirements and building buyer-supplier networks for long-term trade partnerships.
The delegation also explored opportunities in food processing technology, cold-chain infrastructure, packaging, logistics and international distribution to improve the competitiveness of Punjab’s exporters.
Through its participation in SIAL Paris 2026, the Punjab government aims to strengthen the state’s position in international food markets, expand exports and create sustainable economic opportunities and employment through value-added agricultural production.
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