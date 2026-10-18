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  • /Punjab CM launches two new SOHNA products at SIAL Paris 2026, targets global markets

Punjab CM launches two new SOHNA products at SIAL Paris 2026, targets global markets

Leading a high-level delegation to Paris, the Chief Minister visited the India Pavilion and inaugurated the MARKFED exhibition stall, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural heritage, food processing capabilities and potential to emerge as a globally recognised supplier of quality, value-added food products.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Punjab CM launches two new SOHNA products at SIAL Paris 2026, targets global markets

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Punjab CM launches two new SOHNA products at SIAL Paris 2026, targets global markets
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