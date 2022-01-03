Punjab Congress' BIG poll promise: Rs 20,000 for girls passing 12th, 15,000 for passing 10th class

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday (January 3) promised various rewards for girls to help in their education.

"Congress will give Rs 5000 and Rs 15000 each to girl students on passing Class 5 and Class 10, respectively. We'll give Rs 20,000 to each girl student when she passes Class 12. To help girl students pursue higher studies, we'll give them computer tablets," said Sidhu

