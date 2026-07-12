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  • /Punjab Congress crisis: Channi’s rebellion brings back 2022 memories, high command faces another tough test

Punjab Congress crisis: Channi’s rebellion brings back 2022 memories, high command faces another tough test

The question is whether Channi and other leaders will accept the decision taken by Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership, or whether Punjab Congress will again enter an election cycle with unresolved internal conflicts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Punjab Congress crisis: Channi’s rebellion brings back 2022 memories, high command faces another tough test

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