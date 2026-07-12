/Punjab Congress crisis: Channi’s rebellion brings back 2022 memories, high command faces another tough test

Chandigarh: The latest trouble in Punjab Congress has brought back memories of the political turmoil that hit the party before the 2022 assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s opposition to party’s state President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has added to the leadership’s problems as it tries to resolve internal differences ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.
Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, who was sent to Chandigarh to resolve the dispute, has returned to Delhi after meeting several state leaders, including Channi. According to sources, Channi and his supporters made it clear that they are not ready to accept Raja as the Punjab Congress president under any circumstances.
Baghel has said that he will submit his report to the Congress high command after his meetings. The party leadership will now decide the next course of action based on his assessment and other inputs available with it.
In an apparent reference to Raja, Channi camp leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has clarified his position by saying the party does not need a “compromised leader”. According to him, the state Congress president has not been aggressive enough in taking on the Punjab government.
The Congress leadership has another report prepared by a committee comprising Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge had held meetings with Punjab Congress leaders and advised them to work together and fight elections with collective leadership.
However, the internal differences have continued despite those efforts. The high command now faces the task of finding a solution that keeps different groups within the state unit together.
The present situation is reminiscent of 2022 when Congress faced a leadership crisis in Punjab and failed to manage it. At that time, the party removed Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister after a period of conflict within the state unit.
The political developments of 2022 had started after a tussle between Singh and then Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The cricketer-turned-politician had built a strong position within the party and was seen as having influence at the central level. Many leaders believed he could help strengthen the Congress in the state.
After he stepped down, the Congress explored several names for the chief minister’s post. Senior leader Ambika Soni was considered for the role but she declined. The party then decided to appoint Channi as the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab.
However, the decision created fresh challenges. Some sections of the party were unhappy, and leaders including Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar had differences with Channi’s leadership. The conflict continued until the assembly elections, where the Congress suffered a major setback.
The party won only 18 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. Channi, who contested from two seats as chief minister, lost both. Sidhu, who was then the state Congress president, also faced defeat.
After the 2022 loss, the party has been working to rebuild its position in the state. Winning seven of the state’s 13 parliamentary seats, the party showed signs of recovery in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The leadership now wants to build on that performance, but internal differences have become a challenge. Channi, Randhawa, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and Raja appear to be on different sides of the ongoing dispute.
Channi and Randhawa are seen as being on the same side in their opposition to the incumbent state leadership. Meanwhile, Tewari has also expressed his views separately through social media.
The Congress high command will now have to decide how to handle the situation. The immediate challenge is to prevent another prolonged leadership fight like the one that damaged the party before the 2022 elections.
The question is whether Channi and other leaders will accept the decision taken by Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership, or whether Punjab Congress will again enter an election cycle with unresolved internal conflicts.
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