Punjab emerging as preferred global investment destination: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab’s push to position itself as a global investment hub gathered momentum on Tuesday as the Hinduja Group, one of the world’s leading diversified conglomerates, signalled strong interest in investing in the state following detailed discussions with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Presenting Punjab as a stable, future-ready, and business-friendly destination, the Chief Minister underlined the state’s expanding industrial footprint, policy reforms, and growing investor confidence, backed by investment proposals worth Rs. 1.5 lakh crore received since March 2022, and a clear roadmap spanning sectors from electric mobility to digital services.

During the meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Punjab is the best state in the country from the investment point of view as it is credited with the best infrastructure facilities, surplus power, a pool of skilled manpower, excellent road, rail, and air connectivity, a flawless telecommunication network, and above all, ease of doing business.”

Elaborating on the opportunities available, the Punjab CM said that Punjab offers immense scope for investment in sectors such as electric vehicles, financial and digital services, digital transformation and cyber security, renewable energy and sustainability, healthcare and social impact, industrial and real estate collaboration, strategic acquisitions and investments, among others. “Punjab has always been a land of resilience, enterprise, and rich heritage, and the Hinduja Group can be immensely benefit from it,” he said, adding that Punjab is proud to be the Food Basket of India and contributes the largest share to the nation’s grain pool.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted that while Punjab has traditionally played a vital role in ensuring the country’s food security, the state’s industrial journey has now taken a dynamic turn. “Today, Punjab is an industrial powerhouse, leading in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology, tourism, and others,” he said.

He added that Punjab’s industrial growth has acquired a global character, with investors from across the world recognising the state’s potential. “Since March 2022, Punjab has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with the potential to create over 5.3 lakh jobs, positioning the state as an emerging hub for industrial growth and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting the confidence reposed by global corporations, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is home to several prestigious international companies, including Nestlé, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio, and Danone, all of which have established operations in the state and are contributing to its economic transformation. “These international companies recognise Punjab’s potential and the conducive environment we provide for businesses to thrive,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, adding that the state’s global reach is evident through investments from countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, Spain, and others.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab’s growth story is only at its beginning. “Punjab has truly become a preferred investment destination not only for Indian investors but also for investors from across the world,” Bhagwant Singh Mann said. He informed that in recent months, the state government has undertaken high-level international engagements in Japan and the Republic of Korea, which have further strengthened Punjab’s global partnerships. “These engagements have opened new avenues for collaboration in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle mobility, electronics and display technologies, renewable energy, food processing, and sports science,” he said.

Referring to interactions with global industry leaders, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that leading companies and institutions in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul had expressed strong confidence in Punjab’s governance model, the state’s skilled workforce, and its commitment to aftercare. “The learnings from these global innovation hubs, whether Japan’s excellence in precision manufacturing and research and development or Korea’s dynamic models like Pangyo Techno Valley, are now being integrated into Punjab’s next phase of industrial development,” he said, adding that the state has created an investor-friendly ecosystem that promotes ease of doing business.

The Chief Minister further stated that Punjab ranks as a Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business and has launched the Fast Track Punjab Portal, described as India’s most advanced single-window system. “The portal offers single entry and exit with over 200 government-to-business approvals and services, ensuring zero offline applications and fast-track approvals,” he said.

The Punjab CM added that through the Punjab Right to Business Act, the state provides in-principle approval within just five days for eligible units up to Rs 125 crore. “Punjab is the first state to introduce major regulatory reforms such as time-bound clearances within 45 days, deemed approvals, escalation mechanisms, and extended validity for key licences,” he said.

Emphasising investor facilitation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that support mechanisms such as WhatsApp alerts, artificial intelligence chatbots, and call centres ensure real-time responsiveness. “Digital chief risk officer reports, extended validity of fire no-objection certificates, and leasehold-to-freehold conversions are further simplifying operations,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of collaboration, he said that partnership between government and industry is central to success. “Industrial growth can only be achieved when government and industry work as equal partners,” he said, adding that this principle underpins the New Industrial Policy of Punjab introduced in 2022. “The policy was shaped in consultation with industry leaders and stakeholders to ensure it caters to their needs and aspirations,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed the industry leaders that the state has constituted 24 sectoral committees, each chaired by captains of industry, to formulate sector-specific policies. “The state government is fully committed to forging a partnership of equality, transparency, and mutual support with industries and businesses,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

Inviting industry leaders to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held at Plaksha University, IT City, Mohali, Punjab, from March 13 to 15, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. “It will serve as a platform to share ideas and collaborate on shaping Punjab’s future industrial landscape,” he said.

Punjab delegation, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh, holds high-level meetings with leading corporate and industry groups

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, today, commenced the two-day Mumbai Investment Roadshow as part of the Government of Punjab’s strategic investment outreach. The roadshow was held as a key pre-summit initiative ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled from 13–15 March 2026 in Mohali.

The Mumbai Roadshow aimed to formally extend summit invitations to leading industry stakeholders and deepen investment engagement with corporates, financial institutions, and sector leaders, while showcasing Punjab’s reform-oriented, investor-friendly governance framework.

On the first day of the roadshow, the Punjab delegation held a series of high-level one-to-one meetings with senior leadership from prominent corporate groups, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, Motilal Oswal Group, Cargill India, Hinduja Group, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Waaree Group, Parksons Packaging, and Whistling Woods International.

The discussions focused on exploring expansion and new investment opportunities in Punjab across sectors such as FMCG, agri-business, food processing, energy, logistics, manufacturing, packaging, and creative industries. The State’s FastTrack single-window clearance system, time-bound approvals, Right to Business framework, policy stability, skilled manpower, and robust industrial infrastructure were highlighted during these interactions.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister was hosted by Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group. On this occasion, the Chief Minister formally released a book titled “Coins of the Kunindas (Punjab Region)”, reflecting Punjab’s rich historical and cultural heritage alongside its forward-looking economic vision.

The first day concluded with a Punjab Roadshow Session, which witnessed strong participation from senior industry leaders representing marquee organisations such as Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Accenture, UPL, Tynor, Whistling Woods, GrowthCap Ventures, and World Trade Center Mumbai. Industry representatives shared perspectives on Punjab’s industrial potential and highlighted the facilitative governance environment and responsive institutional support extended by the State.

Addressing industry participants, the Chief Minister conveyed that this is the right time for investors to invest in Punjab. He emphasised that the State is well positioned to serve as a competitive manufacturing and services base, supplying not only domestic markets but also global value chains. The Chief Minister called upon industry to scale operations from Punjab, move up the value chain, and place greater focus on research and development to enhance innovation, productivity, and global competitiveness.

The Chief Minister further reiterated the Government of Punjab’s commitment to enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises to grow into large enterprises, strengthening manufacturing and services, and positioning Punjab as a preferred investment destination in North India through sustained reforms, infrastructure development, and proactive investor facilitation.