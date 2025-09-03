Punjab Extends Closure Of Schools, Colleges, Universities And Polytechnics Till September 7 Amid Flood Situation

The Punjab government has announced that all government, government-aided, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics in the state will remain closed till September 7, 2025. Education Minister Harjot Bains shared the update on his official X handle, stating in his post: "As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow local administration’s guidelines."

Due to the severe weather, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed until September 7. The government had earlier announced closure till September 3, but this has now been extended.

Punjab is facing its worst floods in almost 40 years, with 29 people losing their lives across 12 badly affected districts. According to state government data collected between August 1 and September 1, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir caused rivers and streams in Punjab to overflow. Six deaths were reported in Pathankot due to the swollen Ravi river, while three deaths each were recorded in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar, and Barnala districts.

ICAI CA Exam postponed

Meanwhile, ICAI has postponed the CA exams in Punjab that were scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025, because of the flood situation.

Schools closed in other parts of North India

In Uttar Pradesh, the rain warning has been issued mainly for the western districts. Schools in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad will stay closed. In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, classes up to 8 have been suspended as heavy rain has disrupted normal life. Due to the threat of landslides and flooding, schools in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital, and several districts in Kumaon and Garhwal will stay closed. In Chamoli and Nainital, schools were already shut earlier, and the closure has now been extended till September 3.Continuous heavy rainfall, landslide threats, and rising river levels have forced the closure of schools and colleges in Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Lahaul-Spiti. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Shimla.