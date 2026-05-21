Punjab families saving up to Rs 10 lakh on medical bills with Sehat card, claims AAP government

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government has claimed that families in the state are saving up to Rs 10 lakhs on medical bills with the help of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “From complex surgeries and heart procedures to dialysis, neonatal care, and critical illness treatments, the aim is that no one should be denied care because they cannot afford it. The Bhagwant Mann Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually to all bona fide residents of Punjab, including middle-class families, government employees, and pensioners."

A 2021 study in Applied Health Economics and Health Policy laid bare what many already knew in their bones: medical costs in India fall heavily on households, often pushing them into severe financial distress. Using national survey data, it showed how diseases like cancer and heart conditions routinely led to catastrophic spending, especially in private hospitals. In many cases, treatment came at the cost of long-term poverty. It was a stark reminder that illness was not only a medical issue, but an economic one too.

Illness in many homes arrives not just with pain, but with panic. A hospital admission often means hurried borrowing, mortgaging jewellery, or watching savings vanish in a matter of days. Families many a time delay treatment, hoping things would improve on their own, simply because the cost of care feels heavier than the illness itself.

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Today, however, a different story is beginning to unfold across Punjab, says the AAP government. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has emerged as a quiet but powerful shift in the way families experience healthcare, it said. For the first time, many are finding that treatment does not have to mean financial collapse.

In Punjab, where hospital bills once pushed families into debt and despair, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is quietly reshaping lives, said the state government. Offering cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, the scheme has already supported over 1.59 lakh beneficiaries and is being seen as a lifeline for ordinary households who once feared falling ill more than anything else.

The scheme follows the updated HBP 2.2 framework and includes nearly 2,300 health benefit packages across 839 hospitals, covering both government and empanelled private healthcare facilities. Additionally, 98 specialised treatment packages have been reserved exclusively for government hospitals.

The scale of impact is already visible. According to the state government data, as of 16 May, over 1.59 lakh beneficiaries had received treatment under the scheme, with more than 3.11 lakh procedures carried out. The total support provided has crossed Rs 522 crore. Behind each figure is a story; of a farmer who did not have to sell land for surgery, of a child whose treatment began without delay, of a family spared the cycle of debt that once followed every major illness.

Awareness too, is spreading steadily, from the busy lanes of Ludhiana to the quieter villages of Tarn Taran. Over 44 lakh health cards have been issued, signalling growing trust in the system, said the Punjab government. Districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, and Jalandhar are seeing particularly strong enrolment, as families line up not out of fear, but preparation.

"What makes the scheme especially practical is its simplicity. Registration is available at Common Service Centres, government hospitals, district offices, and outreach camps. Basic identification like Aadhaar and Voter card are enough to get started. It also covers not just hospitalisation, but pre-treatment tests and post-care recovery, plugging the hidden financial leaks that often follow illness," said the AAP government.

Here’s how Punjab families can save up to Rs 10 lakh with Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana benefits:*

* Cashless hospital treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, at government and empanelled private hospitals, annually reduces direct medical spending

* Coverage includes surgeries, dialysis, cancer care, neonatal and emergency treatment

* Pre- and post-hospitalisation costs are also included, preventing hidden debt

* Access through simple registration at local centres and government hospitals

* Reduces need for loans, asset sales, and high-interest borrowing during illness