Punjab first state to offer Rs 10 lakh universal healthcare cover: Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday appealed to the people of Punjab not to be misled by misleading and malicious propaganda being spread by anti-Punjab forces regarding the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, the flagship healthcare programme of the state government.

In a video message addressed to the people, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Punjab government launched this ambitious scheme to ensure that every resident of Punjab, especially those from the weaker sections of society, has direct access to quality medical treatment.”

Explaining the scope of the initiative, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “To provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, under which every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.”

Calling it a landmark achievement, the Chief Minister said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab has become the first Indian state to offer such extensive healthcare coverage. This scheme will significantly reduce the financial burden on the public while ensuring access to quality health services.”

Highlighting universal eligibility, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “This historic step aims to provide universal healthcare to all families in the state. All government employees, pensioners, and every other citizen are eligible for the health card, which can be obtained from facilitation centres and Common Service Centres, or through online registration using Aadhaar card or voter card.”

Referring to the public response, he said, “The scheme has received an overwhelming response from the people of Punjab, who are coming forward in large numbers to avail its benefits. This initiative has provided major relief to families who otherwise would have had to spend huge amounts from their own pockets for treatment in case of illness.”

However, the Chief Minister cautioned against misinformation, saying, “Some anti-Punjab forces, who do not want the people of the state to benefit from such facilities, are deliberately spreading falsehoods about this ambitious scheme.”

He added, “These misnomers are intended to discourage people from availing the benefits of the scheme, which is completely unwarranted and undesirable.”

Clarifying the hospital empanelment process, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The state government has empanelled a majority of private hospitals under the scheme. Rates have been fixed by the government for around 2,600 ailments and treatments.”

Explaining the payment mechanism, he said, “The government will pay hospitals as per the mutually agreed rates, regardless of the fact that these hospitals may charge higher amounts from private individuals.”

Emphasising accountability, the Chief Minister said, “Hospitals are duty-bound to provide treatment at the rates fixed by the government, and they must ensure that treatment is given free of cost to the beneficiaries.”

Rejecting misinformation outright, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Hospitals will be paid directly by the government, and not even a single penny will be charged from the beneficiaries, despite attempts by forces inimical to the state to paint a different picture.”

Reiterating the core assurance of the scheme, the Chief Minister said unequivocally, “Treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna will be completely free of cost, and no fees will be charged from patients by the hospitals.”

Appealing for vigilance, he said, “People of Punjab must remain alert to such forces that are hell-bent on harming public interest by spreading baseless rumours. I urge everyone not to get swayed by such canards.”

Detailing the safeguards in place, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The state government has put in place a foolproof mechanism under which the entire treatment process, from hospital admission to diagnosis, treatment, and discharge, is entirely free of cost.”

Issuing a clear warning to erring hospitals, the Chief Minister said, “If any hospital demands money from a patient under this scheme, a complaint should be lodged with the state government immediately.”

Assuring strict action, he added, “The government will take strict, punitive, and exemplary action against any hospital found indulging in such malpractices.”

Concluding his appeal, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I urge the people of Punjab to take maximum benefit of this scheme, which has already earned accolades from across the globe.”