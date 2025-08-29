A Ghost From 1988: Punjab Faces Historic Floods, Reawakening Memories Of Tragedy

With heavy monsoon rains wreaking havoc in Punjab, locals are comparing the situation to the devastating floods of 1988, a tragedy that killed scores of people and resulted in a high-profile murder. The deluge has now inundated thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of houses along the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

Villagers Allege Mismanagement As Death Toll Rises

While the official number of fatalities in the Indian state of Punjab is in the single digits, neighboring Pakistan has seen more than 200 fatalities from identical river systems. Locals, such as Gurnam Singh, a retired sarpanch of Gurdaspur, claim that the government is not responding adequately and perceive that the situation now is worse than it was 37 years ago. Similar charges of mismanagement at the dams, especially the Pong and Bhakra dams, are being leveled—repeating the "man-made disaster" theme that followed the 1988 floods.

Conspiracy Theories And An Assassination

The 1988 floods were not just a natural tragedy but a political one. As the height of separatist militancy, the move by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to open dam floodgates was labeled as a conspiracy against the state. It resulted in the killing of the board's head, Major General BN Kumar, in November 1988. He was among the senior-most army officers to have been assassinated during that deadly time.

The history of this event re-emerged in the news in 2023 when Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, who was wanted for the murder, was gunned down in Lahore, Pakistan.

CM Mann Calls Situation 'Unprecedented'

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the ongoing flooding "unprecedented," conceding the magnitude of the crisis. He directed deputy commissioners of flood-hit districts to increase relief and rescue work. However, many residents feel the response is insufficient, with reports of villages completely submerged and essential services disrupted. The financial loss from the current floods is still being assessed, but it is clear that the devastation is widespread and will leave a lasting scar on the region.

