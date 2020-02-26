Punjab gives higher power subsidy than Delhi claims CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday trashed AAP`s so-called Delhi model of development, saying his government had made bigger strides on all counts, including the much-hyped education and power subsidies provided by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

In his speech during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor`s address in the Budget Session of the state Assembly, Amarinder Singh said that notwithstanding the limited resources, his government is providing total power subsidy of over Rs 12,000 crore this year, with around Rs 9,000 crore to agriculture, Rs 1,500 crore to industry and Rs 1,900 crore to domestic consumers.

The rates of power tariff for commercial establishments, i.e. trade and business, have also been kept at an affordable Rs 7.75 per unit as compared to Rs 10.90 per unit in Delhi, for which AAP has claimed a lot of credit, the Chief Minister said.

The variable rates of electricity tariff for the industry has been fixed at Rs 5 per unit, as promised by his government in its poll manifesto.

The Chief Minister said that the power subsidy of Rs 2,855 crore has been given to the industry in the past three years, which was unprecedented.

Responding to concerns of higher electricity tariffs for domestic consumers, he said to bring it down to more affordable levels, he has asked the state power department and Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd to explore every possible option to make it comparable, if not less, with the neighboring states.

The state government will soon come out with a comprehensive policy on this, the Chief Minister added.

