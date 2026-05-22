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NewsIndiaPunjab government to implement Supreme Court directives on stray dogs across the state in true letter & spirit: CM Mann
SC ON STRAY DOGS ORDER

Punjab government to implement Supreme Court directives on stray dogs across the state in true letter & spirit: CM Mann

The Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann said that the Punjab Government will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where stray dogs can be properly cared for.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Punjab government to implement Supreme Court directives on stray dogs across the state in true letter & spirit: CM Mann(Image Credit: ANI)

Amid growing concern over stray dog attacks in several parts of Punjab, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said the Punjab Government will implement the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dogs in true letter and spirit, while ensuring both public safety and humane care for animals. Stressing that children, senior citizens and families must be able to move freely in public spaces without fear, the Chief Minister announced that stray dogs will be shifted from high footfall areas and adequate shelters will be created and maintained for their proper care, reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment towards protecting both human lives and animal welfare.

Referring to the directions issued by the Apex Court on 19th May 2026, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that the Punjab Government has already issued necessary directions to ensure strict compliance with the orders across the state. “As per the Supreme Court’s directions, stray dogs will be removed from all high footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move freely without fear for their safety,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Punjab Government will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where stray dogs can be properly cared for. He affirmed that the government is committed to addressing the issue in a humane and legally compliant manner while simultaneously safeguarding public safety.

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The Chief Minister said, “Legally permissible measures, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous and aggressive dogs posing a threat to human life, will be ensured strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the ABC Rules.”

CM Mann further said, “The move will provide major relief to people across Punjab, as the growing stray dog menace has emerged as a grave threat to human life. Incidents involving stray dog attacks have caused widespread concern among citizens, making it necessary for the Punjab Government to act decisively on the issue.”

Reiterating the Punjab Government’s commitment towards public welfare, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that every decision of the government is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the common man and the progress of Punjab. “Issues concerning public safety and matters of immense importance to the masses are always accorded the highest priority by the Punjab Government,” he added.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab government will strictly follow in letter and spirit the Supreme Court order given on 19th May 2026. As per the SC orders, we will:

- Remove stray dogs from all high footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move freely without fearing for their safety. We will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where these stray dogs can be cared for properly.

- Take legally permissible measures, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous and aggressive dogs posing a threat to human life, strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the ABC Rules.”

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