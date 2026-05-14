Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann announces high-powered committee for Agniveer reservation in govt jobs

In a major initiative aimed at rehabilitating Agniveers returning to Punjab after completing their tenure under the Agnipath scheme, the Punjab Government on Tuesday decided to formulate a reservation policy for them in government jobs. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann constituted a high-powered committee of senior civil and police officers to finalise the modalities and framework for extending reservation benefits to Agniveers in state government services.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann gave in-principle approval to extend reservation to Agniveers in government jobs and said the policy framework should be finalised in a time-bound manner so that these trained and disciplined youth can become an integral part of Punjab’s social and economic development.

On this, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “The basic contours of the reservation policy need to be worked out in a comprehensive manner so that Agniveers returning after serving the nation can be meaningfully rehabilitated and their skills can be utilised for the progress of Punjab.”

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The Chief Minister constituted a committee comprising senior officers Vikas Partap, Bhawna Garg, Sumer Singh Gurjar and SS Srivastva to prepare recommendations and finalise the modalities regarding reservation and recruitment of Agniveers in various departments.

Highlighting the capabilities of Agniveers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said their services can be effectively utilised in departments such as Punjab Police, Forest Guards, Fire Fighting Services, Jails, Home Guards, PESCO and several other wings of the government. “The criteria regarding reservation and selection of Agniveers should be finalised at the earliest so that the services of these highly skilled and disciplined youth can be utilised in the best possible manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said Punjab has always played a historic role in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country. “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that besides being the food bowl of the country, Punjab is also known as the sword arm of the nation. The people of Punjab are recognised across the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added.

Recognising the immense contribution made by personnel of the Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, Police and Agniveers in protecting the nation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab Government already provides financial assistance of ₹1 crore to families of martyrs who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

“This reflects the firm commitment of the Punjab Government towards ensuring the welfare of soldiers, paramilitary personnel, police personnel and their families,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, while expressing hope that the initiative would help secure the future of Agniveers and provide support to their families after their service to the nation.