Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Punjab govt jobs, Rs 10 lakh health cover: What CM Mann told students at assembly

Punjab govt jobs, Rs 10 lakh health cover: What CM Mann told students at assembly

The chief minister recalled losing his first election as he urged students to treat failure as a chance to improve. He also explained how the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes laws, approves the state budget and holds elected representatives accountable.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Punjab govt jobs, Rs 10 lakh health cover: What CM Mann told students at assembly

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Punjab govt jobs, Rs 10 lakh health cover: What CM Mann told students at assembly
2
3
4
5