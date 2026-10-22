/Punjab govt jobs, Rs 10 lakh health cover: What CM Mann told students at assembly

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha opened its doors to school students on Thursday (October 22), giving them an opportunity to see how the state legislature works and how decisions affecting their lives are made.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann used the interaction with students from Guru Gobind Singh International School, Faridkot, to encourage them to pursue their ambitions and assure them that government jobs in the state should be awarded on merit rather than influence or recommendations.
He also told the students about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides eligible families with health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and other officials were present during the visit to the assembly in Chandigarh.
Addressing the students, CM Mann described young people as Punjab's greatest strength and said that they needed opportunities, encouragement and a supportive environment to build their future.
“The youth are the greatest strength of Punjab, and providing them with inspiration, opportunities and a progressive environment is essential for building a brighter future for Punjab. Never allow temporary setbacks to weaken your determination. The real measure of success lies not in where you come from, but in the honesty, hard work and commitment with which you pursue your goals,” he said.
The chief minister encouraged students who aspire to join the civil services or become lawyers, doctors and defence officers to begin preparing for their goals now. He urged them to keep working towards their ambitions instead of waiting for the perfect time.
Referring to former President APJ Abdul Kalam's views on dreams and determination, he advised students against losing confidence after poor examination results or early failures. He also shared his own experience of losing his first election.
“True dreams are those that inspire a person to keep striving even when the world is asleep. Do not become disheartened by examination results or initial failures. I myself had lost my first election but continued to work with determination. Setbacks are not the end of the journey. They are opportunities to learn, improve and return stronger,” he said.
Mann urged the students to approach their studies and future careers with honesty, discipline and consistent effort. He said their background should not determine their chances of achieving their goals.
During the visit, the chief minister explained the role of the Vidhan Sabha in making laws, debating bills and approving the state budget. He said students should understand how democratic institutions function and how elected representatives are accountable to the public.
“Bills are introduced, debated and passed into law in the Vidhan Sabha, and the state budget is also approved here. Institutions such as the Vidhan Sabha belong to the people. Young citizens must understand how democracy functions, how decisions affecting their lives are made and how public representatives are accountable to the people,” he told the visiting students.
He also recalled his interest in parliamentary proceedings from childhood. During his tenure as a member of Parliament, he said, he had invited students to Parliament so they could observe democratic institutions at work.
The visit was aimed at helping students understand the legislative process beyond what they learn in classrooms.
Mann said that his government wanted young people to have a fair chance of securing public employment through their abilities and hard work.
“My government is committed to building a Punjab where young people can fulfil their aspirations through talent and hard work rather than influence or recommendations,” he said.
He added that public recruitment should give deserving candidates an equal opportunity to serve the state, regardless of their background.
“Public employment in Punjab is being provided on merit, giving deserving candidates a fair opportunity to serve the state. Every young person, irrespective of their background, must have the confidence that dedication, capability and perseverance can open doors to a better future,” he said.
The chief minister also informed the students about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides eligible families with health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. He said that the programme was intended to improve access to treatment and ease the financial burden of medical care.
“Strengthening access to healthcare is an important part of ensuring that families are not forced to compromise on treatment because of financial constraints,” he said.
The chief minister said that the government was working to improve access to essential services and the quality of life across Punjab.
In his closing message to the students, he urged them to set clear goals and pursue them with sincerity and discipline.
“Success comes to those who remain sincere towards their responsibilities and continue to work hard even when the path is difficult. Hard work undertaken with honesty never goes to waste. The message is clear – students should dream without fear, work without excuses and succeed without compromising their values,” he said.
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