Punjab Govt Making Strenuous Efforts To Groom Youth For Futuristic Competitions: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Reinforcing the Punjab government’s focus on preparing youth for competitive careers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday interacted with candidates and students enrolled under Mission Pragati at the District Library in Bathinda, highlighting the state’s effort to provide free academic and physical training to rural and meritorious students for recruitment examinations, including the SSB, police and armed forces, as part of its broader education-led push to turn job seekers into job givers.

Interacting with students under Mission Pragati at the District Library in Bathinda, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann welcomed those who gathered despite the cold and described the programme as the beginning of a bright future for Punjab’s children. “The Punjab Government has launched this coaching programme under Mission Pragati at the District Library, where free coaching has been started for preparation for competitive examinations. The objective is to support meritorious students, especially from rural areas, who lack access to quality and affordable coaching facilities,” he said.

Explaining the structure of the initiative, the Chief Minister said that 40 students have been enrolled in the first batch. “Along with academic coaching, students are also being provided physical training so that they are fully fit. This physical training is being imparted by experienced instructor trainers from Punjab Police and C-Pyte at the C-Pyte ground. Through this training, students will be prepared for SSB, Punjab Police, CPO, Armed Forces, and other central and state-level recruitment examinations,” he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Referring to challenges faced by aspirants in the competitive environment, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that essential study material and expensive books often remain beyond the reach of students. “Students will be enrolled as library members and provided the required books free of cost. The programme has been launched using existing infrastructure and resources, leading to significant financial savings,” he highlighted.

Describing the mentoring framework, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the programme follows a teacher-mentor model in which faculty members are themselves candidates who have appeared in competitive examinations. “This initiative has emerged as a ‘youth helping youth’ model and enjoys support from educationists, universities, police, athletes, administrative officers, students, and every section of society. This collective participation has shaped the programme into a community-driven and cooperative model,” stated the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the guiding philosophy of Mission Pragati, the Chief Minister said it is anchored in the principle of “no one left behind” and reflects a commitment to youth empowerment, equal educational opportunities, and increasing the representation of Bathinda’s students in government services.

Thanking those present for their support, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed confidence that the programme would significantly benefit students and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the holistic development of Punjab and the prosperity of its people.

Speaking on the broader vision of the state government, the Chief Minister said sustained efforts are being made to transform the destiny of the youth by making them job givers instead of job seekers. “Punjab has entered a new era of an Education Revolution, and this revolution is delivering results by grooming students for futuristic competitions and enabling them to excel in life. Unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth, while parallel efforts are being made to channelise their boundless energy,” he noted.

Drawing an analogy, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that just as a runway enables an aircraft to take off smoothly, the state government is creating the conditions for young people to realise their dreams. Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister said it was disheartening that flawed policies once deprived poor children of their right to education, but asserted that determined efforts are now being made to ensure that the children of Punjab can turn their dreams into reality and scale new heights in life.