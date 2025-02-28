Punjab Govt Plans Crackdown On Drugs: CM Mann Sets 3-Month Deadline To Make Punjab Drug-Free State

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is planning a massive crackdown against drugs and has vowed to eradicate this issue from the state within three months. Punjab CM Mann on Friday convened a meeting with senior officials and set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

Echoing his election promise to make Punjab a drug-free state, Mann said the government will set up special courts that will ensure speedy trials in drug cases and convictions of those found guilty. These steps come from the Punjab CM in a bid to give a renewed push to the state's anti-drug campaign. The meeting was held a day after a five-member sub-committee of Cabinet ministers was formed to monitor the ongoing drive against the drug menace in the state.

The sub-committee -- headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and comprising state ministers Aman Arora, Balbir Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Tarunpreet Singh Sond—has been tasked with overseeing the measures taken by the police and the health department to tackle the menace of drugs and implement de-addiction programmes.

The meeting, which was held on Friday, was attended by deputy commissioners, senior superintendents, and commissioners of police from across the state. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and the members of the sub-committee were also present. According to an official statement, Mann said that preventive measures should be taken in schools and colleges so that the youth do not fall prey to the scourge of drugs.

The education department will take necessary steps to introduce courses detailing the downside of drug addiction, Mann said. The chief minister also said the supply lines should be snapped, and drug sellers should be put behind bars. The state government will ensure that the drug peddlers and their families do not get any subsidy or free power and water so that it acts as a deterrent, Mann said.

Exhorting that the war against drugs should be transformed into a mass campaign, Mann asked the officials to plan bigger actions. CM Mann also stated that the property of those convicted in drug cases should be seized with immediate effect.