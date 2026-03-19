Punjab Govt says 98-year-old woman receives cashless cancer treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

MOGA: Punjab government said that it's reinforcing its commitment to accessible and dignified healthcare under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and continues to ensure that even the most vulnerable citizens receive timely medical treatment without financial burden. It said that a 98-year-old woman in Moga benefitted from cashless cancer care under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

Mukhtiar Kaur, one of the oldest beneficiaries of the scheme, underwent specialised treatment including chemotherapy-related care, fully covered under the Sehat Card, it said. At an advanced age where continuous medical support is critical, the availability of cashless treatment ensured that medical decisions were driven purely by need, not financial constraints, said the government.

The treatment involved advanced medication and supportive therapy as part of a chemotherapy regimen, requiring close monitoring and timely medical intervention. With the Sehat Card verified at the hospital, the treatment commenced without delay, ensuring continuity of care.

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For families supporting elderly members, the cost of repeated hospital visits and specialised treatment often becomes a significant concern. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is addressing this gap by enabling access to quality healthcare without financial stress, allowing families to focus entirely on patient recovery and well-being.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Balbir Singh stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is ensuring that elderly patients across Punjab receive timely and necessary medical care without financial hardship, while preserving their dignity. Access to treatment at this stage of life is critical, and the scheme is empowering families to provide that care with confidence.”

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides cashless health coverage of up to ?10 lakh per family annually, enabling beneficiaries to access treatment across empanelled government and private hospitals in Punjab.

With over 9 lakh Sehat Cards already issued, beneficiaries are availing treatment at more than 900 empanelled hospitals, supported by over 2,300 medical packages covering a wide range of procedures. The Punjab Government continues to encourage residents to enroll for Sehat Cards at designated centres to avail the benefits of cashless healthcare under the scheme.