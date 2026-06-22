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  • /Punjab govt to credit 3 months’ ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Rashi’ to eligible woman’s account on July 1: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab govt to credit 3 months’ ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Rashi’ to eligible woman’s account on July 1: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The AAP Government is perhaps the first government in the country that is implementing the People’s Manifesto in its true spirit, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Punjab govt to credit 3 months’ ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Rashi’ to eligible woman’s account on July 1: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Image Credit: X/Bhagwant Mann

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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