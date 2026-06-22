/Punjab govt to credit 3 months’ ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Rashi’ to eligible woman’s account on July 1: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

“After nine days, on July 1, women beneficiaries above the age of 18 years will receive notifications on their mobile phones informing them about the financial assistance being credited to their accounts. Women belonging to the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month while Scheduled Caste women will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The money will be transferred directly into their bank accounts without any middlemen. Women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Nearly 97% women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative and the Punjab Government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 9,300 crore for it," said CM Mann.