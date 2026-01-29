Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar: Harpal Singh Cheema

CHANDIGARH: With a view to passing on to the coming generations the timeless message of social, economic and political equality given by Sri Guru Ravidass Ji nearly six centuries ago, the Punjab Government has taken a decision of historic significance to establish the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar. The initiative is also aimed at ensuring global outreach of the teachings and ideology of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji.

Disclosing the details, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that in a novel initiative, one of its kind in the country, the Punjab Government has got registered more than 9 acre land at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore in the name of the Adhayyan Centre. “The Punjab Government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji reach every nook and corner of the globe,” he said.

Giving further information, the Finance Minister said that three registries have been effected today. “One registry pertains to village Naugaja measuring 64 Kanal 5 Marla at a cost of Rs 5,40,98,500. Another registry is at village Faridpur for 2 Kanal at a cost of Rs 16,74,000, while the third registry, also at village Faridpur, measures 10 Kanal 14 Marla and costs Rs 1,44,62,150,” he said, adding that “these three registries together amount to Rs 7,02,54,659 and pertain to a total area of 76 Kanal 19 Marla.”

“We are fortunate to be partners in this noble cause. Our Government is dedicated with heart and soul towards propagating the global message of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, which is centered on equality, compassion and social justice,” said the Finance Minister.

He said that these Adhayyan Centres would act as shining lights for the coming generations. “The motive behind this measure is to make the young generation aware of the glorious history and to take a giant step forward towards erasing social and economic gaps,” he said.

Explaining the broader vision, the Finance Minister said, “The main objective of the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre is to undertake research, preservation and dissemination of the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji through seminars, publications as well as community-based programmes.”