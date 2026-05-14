Punjab heatwave fuels rise in gastroenteritis cases; MMSY provides relief

Punjab is witnessing a sharp rise in gastroenteritis and dehydration cases amid an intense summer heatwave, with hospitals across the state reporting increased patient admissions, particularly among the elderly and children. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) is helping ease the financial burden by enabling cashless treatment in government and empanelled hospitals.

High temperatures have led to a rise in hospital visits, with patients reporting dehydration and stomach infections across the state. Under MMSY, cashless treatment has supported many patients by reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

From January to April, 3,279 acute care cases were treated under cashless coverage through MMSY in Punjab, with ₹73.42 lakh spent on gastro- and abdominal-related illnesses.

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Hospitals in both government and empanelled private facilities are seeing a steady inflow of patients with acute gastroenteritis, vomiting, weakness, and dehydration. Records under MMSY show that over 1,400 patients received treatment for dehydration-related gastrointestinal illnesses in April.

Among these, acute gastroenteritis with moderate dehydration accounted for over 1,050 cases. Around 115 patients were treated for severe dehydration, while more than 250 were admitted for recurrent vomiting and fluid loss.

Dr Shashi Kant Dhir, Professor and Head, Pediatrics, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, said high temperatures are contributing to the spread of stomach infections. “Food spoils faster in heat, and contaminated water along with poor hygiene increases the risk of infection,” he said. “Patients usually report diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, dizziness, and fever. In severe cases, delayed treatment can lead to low blood pressure, kidney complications, and electrolyte imbalance.”

He added that children and elderly people are more vulnerable during such conditions due to faster fluid loss and weaker recovery capacity.

Data shows that more than 1,290 elderly patients received treatment under the scheme in April, compared to around 120 children.

Hoshiarpur recorded over 250 elderly cases of acute gastroenteritis with moderate dehydration. Jalandhar reported over 100 such admissions. Similar cases were seen in Patiala, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Barnala, Sangrur, Bathinda, and Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Gurdaspur also reported cases of recurrent vomiting and dehydration requiring hospital care.

Officials said the MMSY Sehat Card has encouraged early hospital visits by reducing concerns over treatment costs. This has helped patients from low-income families seek timely care instead of delaying treatment.

Dr Dhir advised precautions during summer, including adequate hydration, light clothing, avoiding peak heat hours, and eating fresh home-cooked food. He also urged immediate medical attention in case of symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or dehydration.

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