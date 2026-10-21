Aam Aadmi Party MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday thanked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for bringing the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to the state, marking the first international hockey tournament at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium since Independence. He urged Punjabis to fill the stadium and cheer Team India when the tournament begins on October 27.
In a video message from the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Hayer said the tournament was a historic occasion for Punjab and its rich hockey legacy. He said the state had produced several of India's greatest hockey stars, Olympians and Olympic medallists.
"CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has made history by bringing the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to Punjab. I appeal to hockey lovers across the state to come with their children in large numbers and cheer Team India at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the stadium in Mohali," he said.
Hayer said it was a proud moment that the historic Jalandhar ground, which produced several Indian hockey stars and Olympians, would host an international tournament for the first time since Independence.
"Standing at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, I feel proud that this historic ground, which has produced some of India’s greatest hockey stars, Olympians and Olympic medallists, will host an international hockey tournament for the first time since Independence. This has been made possible through the efforts of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. It is a historic occasion for Punjab and its rich hockey legacy," he said.
He highlighted the contribution of Sansarpur village near Jalandhar, saying it alone had produced 14 international hockey players and seven Olympic medals.
"Sansarpur village alone has produced 14 international hockey players. Nine represented India, four played for Kenya and one represented Canada. The village has also contributed seven Olympic medals. Punjab’s contribution to Indian hockey has been immense, and our sporting legacy deserves to be celebrated on the international stage," Hayer said.
The AAP MP said six teams, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh, would compete in the Asian Champions Trophy.
He urged parents and hockey lovers to bring children to the stadiums and watch international hockey live. Hayer said nine players from Punjab were currently representing India and deserved the full support of their home state.
Referring to Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, he said the three stars began their hockey journeys at the Jalandhar stadium and would now play international opponents before their home crowd.
"Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh began their hockey journeys at this very ground. After representing India in major international competitions, including the Paris Olympics, they will now get the opportunity to play against international opponents before their home crowd at the stadium where they started playing hockey. This is a proud and emotional moment for Punjab," he said.
Hayer said the knockout matches, including the semi-finals and the final, would be held in Mohali on November 4 and 5.
"Congratulations to the people of Punjab on bringing this prestigious international tournament to our state. I extend my very best wishes to Team India and appeal to every Punjabi to turn up from October 27 onwards and fill the stadiums with enthusiasm, pride and patriotic fervour. Let us show the world that Punjab continues to live and breathe hockey," he said.
He urged hockey enthusiasts from across Punjab to attend the matches with their families and make the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 a memorable celebration of the state's sporting heritage.
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