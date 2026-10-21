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Punjab's hockey heroes return home: Meet Hayer urges families to watch Team India live

Punjab will host the Asian Champions Trophy 2026, with Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium set to stage international hockey for the first time since independence.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Punjab's hockey heroes return home: Meet Hayer urges families to watch Team India live
Image Credit: AAP MP Meet Hayer.

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Punjab's hockey heroes return home: Meet Hayer urges families to watch Team India live
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