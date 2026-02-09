Punjab: Law college student kills female classmate before shooting himself

Advertisement
SHOOTING

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab: Law college student kills female classmate before shooting himselfRepresentative image. (Photo Credit: Freepik)

A first-year law college student in Tarn Taran district of Punjab allegedly shot dead a female classmate on Monday and later shot himself with the same gun, as per the Police. 

Accused named Prince Raj opened fire on Sandeep Kaur in the classroom, she died on spot. After shooting Sandeep, he shot himself also, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh.  

The reason why Raj killed Kaur is yet to be ascertained, said police. The investigation into the matter is underway. 

According to the police, both of them were first-year students of the law college, which is in the Usma village of Tarn Taran. 

The class was yet to start when Raj entered the classroom and shot Kaur in the head with a gun. 

Kaur died on the spot while Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said the police officer.

