Amarinder Singh

'Punjab Lok Congress': Amarinder Singh announces name of his new party, sends seven-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

The former Punjab Chief Minister said the party symbol will be approved later.

&#039;Punjab Lok Congress&#039;: Amarinder Singh announces name of his new party, sends seven-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) sent a seven-page resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Former Punjab Chief Minister also announced that the 'Punjab Lok Congress' will be his new party's name.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the veteran leader said, "I have today sent my resignation to INC President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. 'Punjab Lok Congress' is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the ECI. The party symbol will be approved later.

The development comes ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections

Singh, notably, had resigned in September as the Punjab CM and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was then replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister.

ALSO READ | From being 'Maharaja' of Patiala to serving in Indian Army, a look at life of Amarinder Singh

Tags:
Amarinder SinghPunjab Lok CongressSonia GandhiCongress2022 Punjab Assembly elections
