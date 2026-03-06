Advertisement
NewsIndiaPunjab man fills 1,000-litre diesel tank amid middle east tensions; netizens say 'private petrol pump'
In a viral video circulating on X, a man from Punjab was seen filling a 1,000-litre water tank with diesel. The social media post claims he took this unusual step expecting a rise in fuel prices due to escalating tensions in the middle east.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab man fills 1,000-litre diesel tank amid middle east tensions; netizens say 'private petrol pump'Image credit: X/@SilentFrameM

In a viral video circulating on X, a man from Punjab was seen filling a 1,000-litre water tank with diesel. The social media post claims he took this unusual step expecting a rise in fuel prices due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, specifically involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The video quickly sparked reactions and debates online. One user joked, “Bro turned his water tank into a private petrol pump–1,000L diesel stock amid Middle East tension, peak desi preparation! Price hike? Nah, he's set for life.”

Another user wrote, “You're absolutely right, petrol and diesel prices are going to increase in the future. The brother got it right.”

A third user commented, “This shows how much we rely on the Middle East. One conflict in the Gulf and we have people in Punjab filling water tanks with fuel. This is exactly why India is pushing for the 30-day Russian oil waiver–to stop this exact panic.”

 

Current situation in middle east

Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply, with reports of missile strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Experts warn that any escalation could disrupt the global oil supply and lead to fuel price hikes across several countries. India is heavily dependent on imported oil from the Gulf and is closely monitoring the situation. Citizens are reacting nervously to potential price increases, as seen in the viral video from Punjab. The government has been considering measures like the 30-day Russian oil waiver to stabilize fuel supplies and prevent panic buying.

(Also Read: Camel lip fillers and botox gone wrong: 20 Camels disqualified from Oman beauty contest; Animal abuse cited)

Public reactions

The incident highlights the public’s concern over fuel security amid geopolitical instability. While some see it as clever preparation, others note the broader implications of dependency on Middle Eastern oil. Some users on social media said that such panic buying may temporarily disrupt local supply chains and further strain the already volatile fuel market.

The viral video continues to circulate on social media platforms, garnering thousands of views and reactions. It has become a talking point, reflecting not just humour but also underlying worries about energy security, global politics, and rising fuel costs.

