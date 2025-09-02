Advertisement
'Punjab Not Your ATM': Swati Maliwal Slams Kejriwal For 'Misusing' State Funds

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi Chief Minister is misusing Punjab's funds for "personal leisure" while the people of the state are suffering from floods.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 06:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
'Punjab Not Your ATM': Swati Maliwal Slams Kejriwal For 'Misusing' State FundsRajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament. (PHOTO: ANI)

In a post on X, Swati Maliwal said, "Lakhs of rupees are being spent by the Punjab government for the salary, perks and Z+ security of your pet goon Bibhav Kumar. Imagine a person like him sitting as the Chief Advisor to the Punjab CM. Absolutely shameful!"

The remarks from the Rajya Sabha come at a time when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds for the state, citing the grave flood situation that has devastated large parts of the state.

Maliwal further attacked and said, "Punjab is not your ATM, nor a refuge house for your rejected leaders. By the way, for the smallest of inaugurations, you and your deputees roam the field like kings of Punjab. But today, when such a big disaster has struck, where are you? Why are you not on the ground with the people?"

"Just stop using Punjab's PRIVATE JET for your personal leisure. Crores of rupees from the state's funds have already been wasted on your luxury. Stop misusing Punjab's helicopter like a taxi to ferry yourself around," the RS MP wrote.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has urged the Union government to release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds, citing the grave flood situation that has devastated large parts of the state.

"So far, there has been no response from them, but today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. We request all BJP leaders of Punjab to ensure the immediate release of our Rs 60,000 crore so that we can help the people of Punjab more effectively," Harpal Cheema said.

