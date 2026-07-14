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Punjab offers immense opportunities in textile sector; entrepreneurs should invest: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab Government has introduced a new Industrial and Business Development Policy to boost investment, employment and exports, while ensuring time-bound approvals through the Single Window and Single Pen systems. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
Punjab offers immense opportunities in textile sector; entrepreneurs should invest: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
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