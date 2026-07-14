/Punjab offers immense opportunities in textile sector; entrepreneurs should invest: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Highlighting the contribution of farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, workers and industrial pioneers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “This integrated ecosystem has been built over decades through the hard work of our farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, workers and industrial pioneers. Today, Punjab continues to be one of India’s leading textile destinations and the state contributes nearly 4% of India’s textile and apparel exports, with textile exports of over USD 1.2 billion during FY 2024-25. The products of the state reach customers across the world including the United States, UAE, UK and many other global markets. This demonstrates not only the quality of our products but also the confidence that global buyers place in Punjab’s manufacturing capabilities.”