Punjab: One Dead, Five Injured In Boiler Explosion At Verka Milk Plant In Ludhiana

In a blast at the Verka milk plant on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Wednesday night, one worker lost his life, and five others were injured, The Hindu reported.

The incident occurred during repair work in the boiler section of the air heater at the government-owned Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (MILKFED) facility. The deceased, 43-year-old Kunal Jain, was in charge of the air heater section. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jain, a resident of Haqiqat Nagar in Haibowal, worked at the plant on a contract basis. Media reports have claimed that he had been attending a birthday celebration when he received an urgent call to inspect the boiler.

Five other workers suffered injuries in the blast and were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion. The police and plant authorities are examining whether safety protocols were followed during the repair work.

