/Punjab: Over 14,000 people receive respiratory treatment under MMSY as chronic lung disease burden rises

Breathlessness is often mistaken for fatigue. A lingering cough is dismissed as a seasonal problem, while wheezing is ignored until routine activities such as climbing stairs become difficult. Doctors warn that by the time many patients seek medical help, chronic lung disease has already progressed, often requiring prolonged hospitalisation or even major thoracic surgery.
Fresh data from the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, highlights the growing burden of respiratory illnesses across the state, particularly among the working-age population.
According to figures released under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), Punjab's universal healthcare scheme led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, 14,032 people received treatment for chronic lung diseases and thoracic surgeries/respiratory care between January 8 and July 21, 2026. Cashless treatment claims during the period amounted to ₹37.30 crore.
The figures indicate that respiratory illnesses are no longer confined to the elderly. Adults aged between 36 and 60 accounted for 5,559 treatment cases, while 5,659 senior citizens also required hospital care. Together, these two groups made up more than 80 per cent of all respiratory treatment episodes covered under the scheme.
The scheme also provided specialised respiratory care to 2,522 young adults and 292 children during the same period.
Gender-wise, 8,345 men underwent treatment worth ₹22.79 crore, while 5,684 women received treatment valued at ₹14.50 crore. Three beneficiaries from the 'Other' gender category also availed cashless healthcare under the scheme.
The monthly data showed a steady demand for respiratory care. Treatment episodes rose from 1,332 in January to a peak of 2,509 in April. Although June recorded fewer cases at 2,004, it accounted for the highest treatment value of ₹6.73 crore, reflecting the increasing complexity and cost of care.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) states that chronic lung diseases usually develop gradually and rarely improve without treatment. Early diagnosis, medication and pulmonary rehabilitation can slow disease progression, while thoracic surgery may be required in advanced cases.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the data underlined the need for greater awareness of respiratory health.
"The data highlights the urgent need for greater awareness about respiratory health. People often ignore a persistent cough or breathlessness, believing it is temporary or simply part of ageing. Unfortunately, chronic lung diseases progress silently. By the time many patients seek medical care, the damage is already significant. Breathlessness should never be ignored. Early treatment can save lungs, lives and livelihoods," he said.
The Minister urged smokers, industrial workers and people exposed to dust and pollution to seek medical advice if respiratory symptoms persist. He also stressed the importance of avoiding tobacco, reducing exposure to polluted environments and undergoing regular health check-ups for those living with chronic respiratory conditions.
Health experts say early diagnosis, quitting tobacco, limiting exposure to air pollution, ensuring workplace protection and seeking timely medical care remain the most effective ways to prevent severe lung disease and reduce the need for major thoracic surgery.
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