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Punjab: Over 14,000 people receive respiratory treatment under MMSY as chronic lung disease burden rises

Punjab's latest treatment data under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) shows that chronic lung diseases are not affecting only the elderly. A large proportion of patients requiring hospital care belong to the state's working-age population, highlighting the growing health and economic burden of respiratory illnesses.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Punjab: Over 14,000 people receive respiratory treatment under MMSY as chronic lung disease burden rises
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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