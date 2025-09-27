Punjab Police And CBI Extradite Wanted Terrorist Parminder Singh From UAE In Major Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have successfully extradited wanted terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a key member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module, from Abu Dhabi, UAE, to India, with the coordinated support of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and other central agencies. The announcement was made by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

According to officials, Parminder Singh, a resident of Harsha village in Batala, is not just a criminal but a significant operative in a terror-criminal nexus, directly linked to Pakistan-based internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia.

He has been accused of carrying out petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults, and extortion activities in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. Investigations have also revealed that he used social media platforms to coordinate criminal operations and arrange financing for terror-related activities.

Red Corner Notice Led to Arrest

DGP Yadav said a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued at the request of Batala Police, prompting swift international action. A dedicated four-member team, led by a senior police officer, travelled to the UAE on 24 September, worked closely with UAE authorities, and, with the MEA's coordination, completed all legal procedures for the extradition.

"We are thankful to the MEA, the Government of the United Arab Emirates, the CBI, and other Central agencies for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security," said DGP Yadav, adding, "This extradition reinforces Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and organised crime, while showcasing our advanced investigative capacity and international coordination."

“Critical Node” in Global Terror Network Dismantled

Further details were provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir, who confirmed that Parminder Singh’s direct ties to Rinda and Happy Passia, both operating from Pakistan, prompted the CBI to seek a Red Corner Notice via INTERPOL on behalf of Batala Police. This global alert played a crucial role in tracking his movements and ultimately locating him in Abu Dhabi.

"With the apprehension of Parminder Singh, the Punjab Police has dismantled a critical node in a transnational terror network," said SSP Mir, adding, "This operation sends a strong, unequivocal message that the long arm of the law has no geographical boundaries."

The CBI, in its capacity as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, facilitated communication between domestic law enforcement agencies through BHARATPOL, aiding the international legal process.

This extradition marks a key step in India’s efforts to combat cross-border terrorism and reinforces the message that individuals involved in terror-related activities will be brought to justice, regardless of where they seek refuge.

(With Inputs From IANS)