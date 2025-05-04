Punjab Police Arrest 2 With Links To Pakistani Intelligence, Case Filed

Two people with alleged links to Pakistani intelligence were arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police in a counter-espionage operation for their alleged role in the sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.

According to police officials, in the preliminary investigation on Saturday, it was found that the two accused, identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, had links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, which was established through Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

"Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens. Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action", an 'X' post from Punjab DGP said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Official Secrets Act, and further investigation is underway. As the probe deepens, other revelations are expected to emerge.

Speaking on the arrest, Amritsar SSP Maninder Singh said that Punjab CM has instructed the police to take strict action and arrest anti-national elements as soon as any sort of information is received.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such piece of information was received about Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them... They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him... We have registered an FIR number 92 under the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act, and we are keenly investigating the matter…” the Amritsar SSP said.

“According to the initial investigation, they got Rs 5000 for a small investigation and Rs 10,000 for more sensitive information about movement or something else... We have recovered a lot of weapons and RDX... First, they used to pick heroin consignments from the border, and now they were asked for such information. When we got this information, the Punjab police quickly acted and arrested them... They were disclosing information about sensitive army installations and movements to the PIO and helping in strengthening the enemy's design, but we have apprehended them and are acting strictly against them," he further stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab, which was yet another success against cross-border drone activity.

(With ANI Inputs)