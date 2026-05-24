Punjab Police ASI found dead with bullet injury in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was found dead with a gunshot wound on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road here, police said on Sunday morning. Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Mir said that the deceased has been identified as ASI Yoga Singh. SSP Mir stated that the police received information regarding the body in the early hours of Sunday.

"Acting swiftly on the alert, the Majitha Station House Officer (SHO) immediately reached the spot. During the preliminary inspection of the body, a gunshot injury was noticed," SSP Mir said. The body was subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Forensic experts and technical teams are currently scanning the crime scene to collect vital clues, while SSP Sohail Mir is personally on-site monitoring the probe. Investigating authorities are exploring multiple angles behind the officer's death, given the location of the incident.

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"Since the incident occurred on a busy road, police are examining all possible angles, including personal enmity, road rage, and other potential motives," the SSP added. Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses, officials said.